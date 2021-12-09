Divergent Wealth Advisors Has $162.32 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Divergent Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,815 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 36.2% of Divergent Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Divergent Wealth Advisors owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $162,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Windsor Group LTD boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. EQ LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. EQ LLC now owns 40,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,512,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 394,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,577,000 after buying an additional 24,884 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 34.9% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,290,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,104,000 after purchasing an additional 23,887 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $471.43 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $363.38 and a 1 year high of $475.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $457.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $444.40.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.