Divergent Wealth Advisors Purchases 27,688 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Divergent Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 34.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 107,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 27,688 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Divergent Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Divergent Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $11,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11,983.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,976,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951,537 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,457,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,929 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6,650.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,149,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,235 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,303,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,293,867,000 after buying an additional 924,726 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,976,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,466,116,000 after buying an additional 906,310 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $115.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.96. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $88.63 and a one year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

