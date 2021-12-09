Divergent Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Divergent Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Divergent Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $240.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.90. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.60 and a fifty-two week high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

