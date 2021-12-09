DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Stock Price Down 8%

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) was down 8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.87 and last traded at $33.87. Approximately 29,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,610,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.83.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DLO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on DLocal from $30.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. HSBC lifted their price objective on DLocal from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.12.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.13 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DLocal Limited will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DLocal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,277,987,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of DLocal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $316,295,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of DLocal by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,219,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,200 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of DLocal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,282,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DLocal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,720,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

