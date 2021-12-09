DogeCash Hits One Day Volume of $434.00 (DOGEC)

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. Over the last seven days, DogeCash has traded 33% lower against the dollar. One DogeCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0232 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DogeCash has a total market cap of $385,689.37 and approximately $434.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00041415 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000324 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded up 74.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000023 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About DogeCash

DogeCash (DOGEC) is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 16,652,646 coins. The official website for DogeCash is dogec.io . DogeCash’s official message board is steemit.com/@dogecash . DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DogeCash™ is a project where people from every corner of the world work together towards a common goal: Developing an ecosystem of services backed by a top-notch cryptocurrency that belongs not only to a few but, to every single investor involved. “

DogeCash Coin Trading

