Dogecoin Trading Down 17.1% Over Last 7 Days (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000353 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $22.71 billion and $1.05 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.38 or 0.00318240 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007641 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000512 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000081 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,453,937,679 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

