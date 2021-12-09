DOGGY Price Tops $0.0049 (DOGGY)

DOGGY (CURRENCY:DOGGY) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 9th. One DOGGY coin can currently be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. DOGGY has a total market cap of $19.73 million and $2.47 million worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DOGGY has traded down 13.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DOGGY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00056115 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,094.80 or 0.08498288 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00059414 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00078554 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,162.90 or 0.99956495 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002779 BTC.

DOGGY Profile

DOGGY’s total supply is 4,045,419,376 coins.

Buying and Selling DOGGY

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOGGY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DOGGY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DOGGY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DOGGY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DOGGY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.