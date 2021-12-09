Dollarama Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of DOL opened at C$57.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$56.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$56.69. Dollarama has a 12 month low of C$46.56 and a 12 month high of C$60.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,500.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.36 billion and a PE ratio of 29.83.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.08 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Dollarama will post 2.5499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Dollarama to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$59.00 price target on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$62.70.

In other Dollarama news, Director Josée Kouri sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.00, for a total transaction of C$952,000.00. Also, Director Stephen Gunn sold 4,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.55, for a total value of C$287,113.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,251 shares in the company, valued at C$6,517,515.77. Insiders sold 123,052 shares of company stock valued at $6,917,330 in the last ninety days.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

