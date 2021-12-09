Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,087 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 83.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.56.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $75.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $81.08. The company has a market cap of $60.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.61.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 79.50%.

In related news, Director Susan N. Story purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

