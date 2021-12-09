Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stake Raised by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 954,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,583 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.12% of Dominion Energy worth $71,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D opened at $75.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $81.08.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 79.50%.

D has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.56.

In other news, CFO James R. Chapman acquired 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $74,978.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan N. Story bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

