Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-1.300-$-1.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-1.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $254.50 million-$255.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $254.72 million.Domo also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $-0.410-$-0.370 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Domo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.67.

DOMO stock opened at $52.53 on Thursday. Domo has a 1-year low of $42.23 and a 1-year high of $98.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 2.87.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Domo will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 11,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $919,169.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $583,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,324 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,445. 14.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Domo by 21.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 842,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,071,000 after purchasing an additional 149,976 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Domo by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Domo by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Domo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $338,000. 66.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

