DomRaider (DRT) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Exchanges

DomRaider (CURRENCY:DRT) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. One DomRaider coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. DomRaider has a market capitalization of $574,315.21 and $189.00 worth of DomRaider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DomRaider has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DRT is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. DomRaider’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 591,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for DomRaider is /r/DomRaider and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DomRaider is token.domraider.com . DomRaider’s official Twitter account is @domraider and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DomRaider network is an open-source blockchain dedicated to the decentralization of auctions in real time. It will be transparent, adaptable and inter-operable, without compromising on speed. Live auctioneers, escrow, appraisal experts, delivery services and online auctions providers will all be able to join the network, provide their services and add value to the blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DomRaider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DomRaider should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DomRaider using one of the exchanges listed above.

