Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) versus Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Critical Analysis

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) and Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Airbus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Dongfeng Motor Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Airbus has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dongfeng Motor Group has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Airbus and Dongfeng Motor Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airbus 7.64% 53.58% 3.88% Dongfeng Motor Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Airbus and Dongfeng Motor Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airbus 1 6 7 0 2.43 Dongfeng Motor Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Airbus currently has a consensus target price of $32.32, indicating a potential upside of 6.07%. Given Airbus’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Airbus is more favorable than Dongfeng Motor Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Airbus and Dongfeng Motor Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airbus $57.01 billion 1.68 -$1.29 billion $1.60 19.04 Dongfeng Motor Group $15.65 billion 0.50 $1.56 billion N/A N/A

Dongfeng Motor Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Airbus.

Summary

Airbus beats Dongfeng Motor Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services. The Airbus Helicopters segment deals with the development, manufacture, marketing and sale of civil and military helicopters. The Airbus Defence and Space segment covers systems and services in the field of defence and space for governments, institutions, and commercial customers. The company was founded on December 29, 1998 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Profile

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and engines and parts in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others. It provides commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses; passenger vehicles comprising basic passenger cars, MPVs, and SUVs; electric vehicles, off-road vehicles, and special commercial vehicles; and other automobile related products. The company also provides financial services. In addition, it markets and sells automobiles. The company was founded in 1969 and is based in Wuhan, the People's Republic of China. Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited is a subsidiary of Dongfeng Motor Corporation.

