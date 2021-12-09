Doubleview Gold (OTC:DBLVF) Trading Up 5.8%

Doubleview Gold Corp. (OTC:DBLVF)’s share price was up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 14,890 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 205,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Separately, Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Doubleview Gold from $0.47 to $0.98 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.24.

Doubleview Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties located in British Columbia. The firm’s projects include Hat Copper-Gold, Red Spring Copper Gold Silver and Zinc project, and Mt. Milligan North Property. The company was founded on January 18, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

