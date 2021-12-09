Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 392,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,489 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.27% of Dover worth $61,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 40,841 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Dover by 2.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Dover by 278.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Dover by 18,941.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,440 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in Dover by 4.5% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV opened at $171.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $115.88 and a 12-month high of $178.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.38.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $280,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Dover from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.27.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

