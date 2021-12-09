Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.58

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.58 and traded as high as $3.60. Dover Motorsports shares last traded at $3.59, with a volume of 78,591 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.69.

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Dover Motorsports had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Dover Motorsports’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Dover Motorsports by 4.4% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 265,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dover Motorsports by 128.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 41,303 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Dover Motorsports in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Dover Motorsports in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Dover Motorsports by 1.6% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 934,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 20.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD)

Dover Motorsports, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the marketing and promotion of motorsports entertainment. It also owns and operates Dover International Speedway and Nashville Superspeedway. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Dover, DE.

