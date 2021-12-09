Drax Group (LON:DRX) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $466.30

Posted by on Dec 9th, 2021

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 466.30 ($6.18) and traded as high as GBX 592.50 ($7.86). Drax Group shares last traded at GBX 588 ($7.80), with a volume of 892,486 shares changing hands.

DRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 650 ($8.62) to GBX 700 ($9.28) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.62) price target on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Drax Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 651 ($8.63) price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Drax Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 584.33 ($7.75).

The company has a market cap of £2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 536.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 466.30.

About Drax Group (LON:DRX)

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

