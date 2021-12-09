Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) PT Lowered to $25.00

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) had its target price decreased by analysts at Citigroup from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

Get Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

NYSE:NAPA opened at $20.45 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.12. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $25.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $70.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.26 million. Research analysts expect that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 9,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $213,011.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Ryan sold 17,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $400,392.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,221,848 shares of company stock valued at $240,180,484 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 19.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.