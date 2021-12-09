Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

DUFRY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Dufry in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dufry in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Baader Bank lowered Dufry to a “reduce” rating and cut their price objective for the company from CHF 55 to CHF 39 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Dufry from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of Dufry stock opened at $4.82 on Thursday. Dufry has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $7.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.25 and its 200 day moving average is $5.52.

Dufry AG engages in the travel retail business. It operates through the following segments: Europe and Africa; Middle East, Asia, and Australia; Latin America; North America; and Distribution Centers. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

