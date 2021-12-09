Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at $188,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at about $5,782,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in Duke Energy by 12.3% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Bank raised its position in Duke Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 49,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $100.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.01. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.56 and a 52 week high of $108.38. The company has a market cap of $77.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.32.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.55%.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.58.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

