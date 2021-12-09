Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Stock Holdings Decreased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 166,745 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $8,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 119.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 248,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,745,000 after buying an additional 135,248 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 423,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,062,000 after buying an additional 37,418 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after buying an additional 10,820 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 141,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after buying an additional 39,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE:DRE opened at $61.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.89 and a 200-day moving average of $51.86. The firm has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.62. Duke Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $37.61 and a twelve month high of $62.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $256.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.16 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 82.95% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.09%.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

