Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.810-$0.860 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $700 million-$715 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $712.35 million.

NASDAQ:DLTH opened at $15.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Duluth has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $20.78. The stock has a market cap of $470.92 million, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.86.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.28. Duluth had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 17.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Duluth will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DLTH shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Duluth in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duluth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Duluth from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Duluth by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Duluth by 360.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Duluth by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Duluth by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 31,636 shares during the last quarter. 28.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

