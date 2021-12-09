Dusk Network Trading Down 1.5% Over Last Week (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. One Dusk Network coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000587 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Dusk Network has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. Dusk Network has a total market capitalization of $107.34 million and $15.05 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dusk Network alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004458 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00043841 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007345 BTC.

Dusk Network Coin Profile

Dusk Network (CRYPTO:DUSK) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,163,707 coins. The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dusk Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dusk Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.