Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $127.31 Million

Equities analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) will report sales of $127.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Dutch Bros’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $126.10 million and the highest is $128.10 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dutch Bros will report full year sales of $485.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $483.80 million to $485.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $662.20 million, with estimates ranging from $646.60 million to $669.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dutch Bros.
Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.53 million.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,762,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,357,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,180,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,865,000. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,884,000. 1.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of BROS stock opened at $51.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.61. Dutch Bros has a 12 month low of $32.42 and a 12 month high of $81.40.
Dutch Bros Company Profile
Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.
