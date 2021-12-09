DWF Group (LON:DWF) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

DWF Group (LON:DWF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DWF Group in a report on Monday.

Shares of LON DWF opened at GBX 109 ($1.45) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 478.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 109.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 108.19. The company has a market cap of £354.63 million and a P/E ratio of -9.16. DWF Group has a 12 month low of GBX 73.58 ($0.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 119 ($1.58).

DWF Group plc provides various legal services and complementary connected services in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Commercial Services, Insurance Services, International, and Connected Services. It offers a range of complex legal services and managed services covering areas, such as business restructuring, commercial and competition, tax and private capital, employment, finance, pensions, real estate, debt recovery, asset management, and housing and planning.

