DWS Municipal Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:KTF)

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.
DWS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 33.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
NYSE:KTF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.80. 188,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,732. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.96. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $12.58.
DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.
Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit
Receive News & Ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.