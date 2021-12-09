DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:KSM)

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 19.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NYSE KSM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.55. The company had a trading volume of 27,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,548. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.42. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $12.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 117.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 36,654 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 7.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

