DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Shares Gap Up to $28.00

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.00, but opened at $28.90. DXP Enterprises shares last traded at $28.13, with a volume of 103 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered DXP Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.09). DXP Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2.86% and a positive return on equity of 4.24%. Equities analysts predict that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXPE. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in DXP Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $326,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in DXP Enterprises by 10.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in DXP Enterprises by 7.7% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in DXP Enterprises by 26.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 12,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in DXP Enterprises by 9.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,454,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,446,000 after purchasing an additional 122,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

About DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE)

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses in maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.

Further Reading: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.