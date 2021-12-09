Dynamite Price Hits $0.17 on Top Exchanges (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. In the last week, Dynamite has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Dynamite has a market cap of $68,426.88 and $121,943.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamite coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000361 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.21 or 0.00315981 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00010267 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000091 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001021 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $712.26 or 0.01488421 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Dynamite Profile

DYNMT is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 731,817 coins and its circulating supply is 396,211 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

