Eagle Eye Solutions Group’s (EYE) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

EYE opened at GBX 620 ($8.22) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 568.11. The firm has a market cap of £161.80 million and a P/E ratio of -3,100.00. Eagle Eye Solutions Group has a 1 year low of GBX 377 ($5.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 645 ($8.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86.

About Eagle Eye Solutions Group

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service solutions in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and Asia Pacific. It creates digital connections that enable personalized performance marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions, and gift services.

