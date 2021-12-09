Eagle Eye Solutions Group’s (EYE) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.
EYE opened at GBX 620 ($8.22) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 568.11. The firm has a market cap of £161.80 million and a P/E ratio of -3,100.00. Eagle Eye Solutions Group has a 1 year low of GBX 377 ($5.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 645 ($8.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86.
About Eagle Eye Solutions Group
