East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) will report earnings of $1.55 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.57. East West Bancorp reported earnings of $1.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full year earnings of $6.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $6.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $468.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.19 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 44.01%. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EWBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.64.

EWBC opened at $79.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. East West Bancorp has a 1 year low of $45.98 and a 1 year high of $87.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 266.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

