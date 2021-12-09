Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) is DDD Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

DDD Partners LLC raised its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Eaton makes up about 2.9% of DDD Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $19,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 52.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 163.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 48.4% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $551,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $21,861,061.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,389 shares of company stock worth $31,055,080. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ETN opened at $169.92 on Thursday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $113.79 and a 12 month high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.69.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.03%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ETN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.88.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

