Echo Energy’s (ECHO) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Echo Energy (LON:ECHO)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of Echo Energy stock opened at GBX 0.52 ($0.01) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,867.95. Echo Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 0.39 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 1.90 ($0.03). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.66. The stock has a market cap of £6.81 million and a PE ratio of -0.33.

Echo Energy Company Profile

Echo Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exploration and gas focused E&P company in Latin America. The company's asset portfolio consists of Santa Cruz Sur. It also engages in holding Argentinian and Bolivian branch assets. The company was formerly known as Independent Resources plc.

