Echo Energy’s (ECHO) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Echo Energy (LON:ECHO)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
Shares of Echo Energy stock opened at GBX 0.52 ($0.01) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,867.95. Echo Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 0.39 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 1.90 ($0.03). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.66. The stock has a market cap of £6.81 million and a PE ratio of -0.33.
Echo Energy Company Profile
