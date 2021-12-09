Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 4.4% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 24,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 5.1% during the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 19,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter worth approximately $305,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP lifted its stake in Ecolab by 27.9% during the third quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 11,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab stock opened at $232.30 on Thursday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.15 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.57 billion, a PE ratio of 59.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.53, for a total value of $1,775,660.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $38,680,467.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at $178,153,109.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,027 shares of company stock worth $51,503,736 in the last ninety days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ECL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a $235.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.00.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.