Edgeware (EDG) Trading Down 28.6% This Week

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 9th. One Edgeware coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgeware has a market capitalization of $51.78 million and approximately $2.88 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Edgeware has traded down 28.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Edgeware alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004569 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00041543 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.38 or 0.00216368 BTC.

About Edgeware

Edgeware (EDG) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,575,007,377 coins and its circulating supply is 5,910,530,447 coins. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware . Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeware Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeware should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeware and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.