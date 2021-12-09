Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66.

Edison International has increased its dividend payment by 15.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Edison International has a dividend payout ratio of 56.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Edison International to earn $4.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.9%.

NYSE:EIX traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.51. 2,022,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,988,825. Edison International has a 12-month low of $53.92 and a 12-month high of $68.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.66.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). Edison International had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

EIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

In other news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $197,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

