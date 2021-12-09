Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 75,733 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.07% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $47,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 908.3% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 222,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,013,000 after acquiring an additional 200,161 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 87.7% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 439,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,497,000 after acquiring an additional 205,240 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% in the third quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 29,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.8% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 447,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,356,000 after acquiring an additional 20,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 22.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 366,508 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,959,000 after acquiring an additional 67,183 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.79.

NYSE:EW opened at $119.46 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.16. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $123.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $74.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.06.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $845,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $1,350,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 140,101 shares of company stock worth $16,211,984. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

