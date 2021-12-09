Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.68.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $120.34. 2,841,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,460,003. The company has a market cap of $75.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.64. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $123.27.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $1,350,862.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $845,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,101 shares of company stock worth $16,211,984 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EW. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 13,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 5,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

