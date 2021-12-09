Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.68.
Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $120.34. 2,841,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,460,003. The company has a market cap of $75.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.64. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $123.27.
In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $1,350,862.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $845,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,101 shares of company stock worth $16,211,984 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EW. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 13,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 5,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Edwards Lifesciences
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.
