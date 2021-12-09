Effect.AI (EFX) Reaches Market Cap of $4.52 Million

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. Effect.AI has a total market cap of $4.52 million and approximately $103,280.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Effect.AI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Effect.AI has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Effect.AI alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.67 or 0.00180299 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003313 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.45 or 0.00584971 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00019336 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00058871 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007695 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Effect.AI Profile

EFX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. The official message board for Effect.AI is medium.com/@effectai . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . The official website for Effect.AI is effect.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

Effect.AI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Effect.AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Effect.AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Effect.AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Effect.AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Effect.AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.