eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised eGain from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get eGain alerts:

In other eGain news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $55,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,666.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of eGain by 33.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,379,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after purchasing an additional 347,184 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of eGain by 218.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 209,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 143,427 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of eGain by 104.5% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 166,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 84,890 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of eGain by 125.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 79,104 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of eGain by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,737,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,947,000 after purchasing an additional 76,520 shares during the period. 50.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EGAN opened at $10.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.40 million, a P/E ratio of 62.29 and a beta of 0.41. eGain has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $14.25.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. eGain had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.