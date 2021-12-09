Einsteinium (EMC2) Price Tops $0.0324

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 9th. Over the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded down 21.4% against the US dollar. One Einsteinium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0324 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Einsteinium has a market cap of $7.19 million and approximately $45,286.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.27 or 0.00319326 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007619 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000510 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,187,236 coins. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

