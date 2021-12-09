Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Trading Down 5.5%

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)’s share price dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $120.12 and last traded at $121.21. Approximately 29,337 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 977,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.31.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ESTC shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Elastic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Elastic from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.43.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.05 and a 200-day moving average of $152.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.28 and a beta of 1.18.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.57 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 29.13% and a negative net margin of 22.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. Research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul Andrew Appleby sold 7,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.71, for a total value of $1,298,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $1,057,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,292 shares of company stock worth $42,739,291 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Elastic by 4.2% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 768,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,069,000 after purchasing an additional 30,968 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Elastic by 5.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 446,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,062,000 after purchasing an additional 21,750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Elastic by 6,718.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 39,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandler Capital Management lifted its holdings in Elastic by 94.9% during the second quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 58,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,473,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

