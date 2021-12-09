Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) Shares Down 3.8%

Eliem Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ELYM)’s stock price was down 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.25 and last traded at $11.33. Approximately 14,834 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 141,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.78.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ELYM shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Eliem Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Eliem Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Eliem Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Eliem Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.24.

Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.19. On average, research analysts forecast that Eliem Therapeutics Inc will post -7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELYM. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Eliem Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $5,488,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $5,972,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $2,984,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $1,382,000. Institutional investors own 18.88% of the company’s stock.

Eliem Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing novel therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, psychiatry, epilepsy and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Eliem Therapeutics Inc is based in SEATTLE, United Kingdom.

