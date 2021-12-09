Elrond 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $223.89 Million (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. Over the last seven days, Elrond has traded down 22.3% against the US dollar. Elrond has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion and approximately $223.89 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elrond coin can now be purchased for $280.82 or 0.00586841 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Elrond alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.18 or 0.00175920 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003282 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00019302 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00059314 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007587 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 22,856,173 coins and its circulating supply is 19,851,222 coins. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.