Emerald Crypto Hits Market Capitalization of $1.36 Million (EMD)

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. Over the last seven days, Emerald Crypto has traded up 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. Emerald Crypto has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $199.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emerald Crypto coin can now be purchased for about $0.0712 or 0.00000148 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Emerald Crypto alerts:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 46.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000032 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Emerald Crypto Coin Profile

Emerald Crypto (CRYPTO:EMD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Emerald Crypto is https://reddit.com/r/emeraldcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Emerald Crypto is www.emeraldcrypto.de

According to CryptoCompare, “Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a cryptocurrency based on LiteCoin. It uses proof of work (POW) to create distributed trustless consensus and solve the double-spend problem. There are dedicated seed nodes for syncing into the right blockchain. Emerald Crypto uses 20 second block time for continuous confirmation of the transactions on its blockchain. The mining difficulty is retargeted after each block and is calculated by using the Dark Gravity Wave 3 algorithm. It is an open source project, that rebranded from Emerald to Emerald Crypto on August 04, 2014. “

Buying and Selling Emerald Crypto

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emerald Crypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emerald Crypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Emerald Crypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emerald Crypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.