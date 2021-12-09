Emercoin (EMC) One Day Volume Tops $17,484.00

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded down 10% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 9th. During the last seven days, Emercoin has traded down 37.4% against the dollar. Emercoin has a market cap of $2.23 million and $17,484.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0460 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 66.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FlavorsBSC (FLVR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,521,825 coins. Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

