Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Evercore ISI in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$55.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Enbridge to a “hold” rating and set a C$56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. CSFB downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$53.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.89.

ENB stock traded down C$0.61 on Wednesday, reaching C$48.04. 1,343,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,543,091. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$51.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$49.86. Enbridge has a twelve month low of C$40.63 and a twelve month high of C$54.00. The firm has a market cap of C$97.32 billion and a PE ratio of 16.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$11.47 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

