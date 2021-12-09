Energi 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $323,415.00 (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. In the last week, Energi has traded down 14% against the US dollar. One Energi coin can currently be bought for about $1.49 or 0.00003072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a market capitalization of $71.31 million and approximately $323,415.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.02 or 0.00183355 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003240 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00019864 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $272.04 or 0.00560321 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00060652 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007520 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 47,807,101 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Energi is www.energi.world . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

