Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.40.

EPAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In related news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.26 per share, with a total value of $40,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EPAC stock opened at $22.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Enerpac Tool Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.61 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.97.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $145.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.48 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

