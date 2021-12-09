Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ NETI traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.37. The company had a trading volume of 714,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,915. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.87. Eneti has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $24.74. The company has a quick ratio of 18.43, a current ratio of 18.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

NETI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Eneti from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Eneti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Fearnley Fonds started coverage on Eneti in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eneti has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eneti stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Eneti as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Eneti Company Profile

Eneti, Inc engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes.

